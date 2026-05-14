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Onimusha, Dragon's Dogma, Devil May Cry 5 Coming To Switch This Year

by Joel A. DeWitte - June 9, 2026, 1:05 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo Direct

Capcom bringing big guns - literally.

Capcom announced Switch 2 releases for three different games in today's Nintendo Direct, including one day and date with other platforms.

The first of the 3 to release is Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, which will be available on June 23. The game's previously separate downloadable content will be included in the Switch 2 release.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the newest title in the samurai action series, will come to Switch 2 among its multiplatform release on September 25. The Switch 2 edition will feature unique motion control options.

Lastly, Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will alight on October 9. The development team have already confirmed two additional content updates to come to the game this year in August and October: their Switch 2 status is to be determined.

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