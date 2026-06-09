Episode 979: We All Struggle Under the Giant Thumb of Sportsmate

I detest the Sportsmate.
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There was a Direct. You know this.
You knew this even before it was announced.
It was, and remains, known.
Many details were likewise known, and presumably remain as such.
In a sense, it makes this RFN largely superfluous in the immediate window following the Direct. It weirdly becomes more informative with the passing of time and the fading of memories.
We do try to editorialize where appropriate, but the machinery of the Direct format almost demands an equally mechanical response. We try to break the cycle but the effect targets the subconsciousness.
Anyway: You know what the Direct was about, and if I recount it here I diminish the episode's primary value. Instead, I will say the Sportsmate's thumb is not a thing I wished to see a Nintendo executive struggle against - but I will enjoy all the reaction memes that video will create.
- June 9th 2026 Nintendo Direct, in order.
- (00:02:30) Rhythm Heaven Groove. Capcom bloc. Big Walk.
- (00:21:30) Kairosoft.
- (00:29:06) Pokopia. Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave. DK Challenge.
- (00:54:26) Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton. Cozy Darksoulslikes. Muramasa: Revenant Blades.
- (01:04:39) So much Xenoblade.
- (01:40:49) Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World. Kingdom Hearts 4.
- (01:50:11) The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (2026) glimpsed.
- (02:06:34) Star Fox (2026) demo.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Memories Of The World" from Radiant Historia. Composition by Yoko Shimomura. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Atlus Co., Ltd.