Final Fantasy XIV to launch on Switch 2 in August

Have you heard of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV and its expanded free trial where you can play through the entirety of A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers expansions up to level 80?

It was announced at the Final Fantasy Fan Fest keynote today that Final Fantasy XIV will be releasing on Nintendo Switch 2.

The Switch 2 version will receive one month of early access, during which players will not require any monthly subscription. Unfortunately there was one big caveat: unlike other platforms, the Nintendo Switch 2 version will require its own subscription free. Players who only play on Switch 2 will be paying the same price as everyone else, but if you wish to play on Switch 2 and any other platform then you will need to pay for two different subscriptions. During the keynote presentation, it was stressed that this compromise was the result of "many months of discussion with Nintendo." On the bright side, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will not be required to play.

Announced earlier in this presentation was the game's upcoming sixth expansion, Evercold as well as many updates to gameplay and cosmetic systems that will be implemented in the coming months. The game's free trial will be also expanding to include the Shadowbringers expansion, making it so you can play through the entirety of the base game and its first three expansions for free up to level 80 with no restrictions on playtime.