Splatoon Raiders Arrive July 23

Single player? In my Splatoon?

The summer just got a little fresher for Switch 2 owners.

Nintendo has posted a trailer in the Nintendo Today app for Splatoon Raiders, which confirms a July 23 launch. Originally revealed last year alongside a Switch 2 update for Splatoon 3, the game was largely radio silent until today.

The trailer confirms a single player focus, with the created character finding treasure and battling enemies with weapons both familiar and new (including a turret).

A new round of Amiibo - with Splatoon 3 hosts Shiver, Frye, and Big Man in Raiders-themed outfits - will be available the same day.