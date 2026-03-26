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Splatoon Raiders Arrive July 23

by Donald Theriault - April 21, 2026, 9:04 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Today

Single player? In my Splatoon?

The summer just got a little fresher for Switch 2 owners.

Nintendo has posted a trailer in the Nintendo Today app for Splatoon Raiders, which confirms a July 23 launch. Originally revealed last year alongside a Switch 2 update for Splatoon 3, the game was largely radio silent until today.

The trailer confirms a single player focus, with the created character finding treasure and battling enemies with weapons both familiar and new (including a turret).

A new round of Amiibo - with Splatoon 3 hosts Shiver, Frye, and Big Man in Raiders-themed outfits - will be available the same day.

Talkback

broodwars14 hours ago

I would be interested in a SP-only Splatoon game...but it's kind of unclear from the release date trailer what this game even is. What they showed look like Salmon Run with treasures and crafting, and that's not super appealing to me. I'd need to see more gameplay.

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