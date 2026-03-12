Nintendo Announces Limited Time Super Mario Galaxy Promo With Switch 2 Purchase

A bit of an odd way to get back to the US$500 bundle option.

The Mario Galaxy movie is serving as a reason to offer a purchase incentive for its games.

Nintendo has announced a new deal today offering US$20 or C$30 off a purchase of a Switch 2 and the Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 release. Both physical copies and digital codes (via card) will be eligible for the discount, with choices based on the retailer: the deal will run from April 9 (Canada) / April 12 (US) to May 6 / 9.

With the retail copies retailing for US$69.99 and C$99.99, the discount would provide an option similar to the previous Mario Kart World and Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundles where a Switch 2 would come with a game for a $50/$70 premium.