New Battle Mode, Other Fixes Added In Mario Kart World Update

Someone set up us the bomb. Ten times over.

Mario Kart World has snuck an additional update in before the end of the fiscal year with a new battle mode and other changes.

The headlining option is the Bob-omb Blast option being added to Battle Mode. Players can hold up to 10 bombs and adjust the distance of thrown Bob-ombs depending on how long the L button is held down.

The full patch notes (found here) also detail adjustments to Bullet Bill and the Boomerang among other items, and resolved some issues with Mega Mushrooms.