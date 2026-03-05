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New Battle Mode, Other Fixes Added In Mario Kart World Update

by Donald Theriault - March 30, 2026, 9:52 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Someone set up us the bomb. Ten times over.

Mario Kart World has snuck an additional update in before the end of the fiscal year with a new battle mode and other changes.

The headlining option is the Bob-omb Blast option being added to Battle Mode. Players can hold up to 10 bombs and adjust the distance of thrown Bob-ombs depending on how long the L button is held down.

The full patch notes (found here) also detail adjustments to Bullet Bill and the Boomerang among other items, and resolved some issues with Mega Mushrooms.

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