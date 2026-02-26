GameCube Nintendo Classics Adds Pokemon XD: Gale Of Darkness

Just use the Master Ball on the Lugia, it's painful enough trying to catch six Shadow Pokemon when three of them are legendaries.

As promised on Pokemon Day, the second Shadow Pokemon game has jumped the queue for the GameCube library.

An update to the Nintendo Classics GameCube library has added Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness (2005). The second game developed by Genius Sonority for the GameCube, the sequel maintains a focus on double battles and rescuing "Shadow" Pokemon from the evil Team Cipher.

The traditional trailer has not been released for the game as of press time.