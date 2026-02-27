First Easily Available Pokemon Go Mewtwo In Four Years Headlines Other Pokemon Presents Announcements

A nice little preview of the eventual Super Mega Raids for Mewtwo this summer.
Other items from the Pokemon Presents:
- The 30th anniversary of Pokemon will be celebrated in Pokemon Go with a new 30th Anniversary Event which will feature all of the 151 Pokemon barring Mewtwo and Mew (and regionally-locked Pokemon like Kangaskhan and Tauros remaining so) in the wild, and an "All Out" event from March 7 - 9 which will expand the pool to every possible wild spawn in the game's history. A Go (battle) pass will be available with a Mewtwo encounter on the free track, the first time #150 has been available to all since June 2022.
- A 30th anniversary celebration mission was confirmed for Pokemon TCG Pocket, which will include 360 pack hourglasses (or 30 pulls) plus packs from recent expansions and decorative gifts.
- The paper Pokemon TCG will have a 30th anniversary set in 2026 that unlike prior sets will be released simultaneously worldwide.
- Pokemon Center stores for most of the world (not Germany or the ANZAC countries) will begin selling a Game Boy Jukebox today: the device will come with 45 interchangable cartridges that play different songs from Pokemon Red and Blue.
- Despite suggestions to the contrary, the 2026 Pokemon World Championships and accompanying Pokemon XP festival will remain in San Francisco, with Sunday events held at the Chase Center (home of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA).
- Pokemon Masters EX showed three new trainers: "1996 Red" and versions of the Scarlet and Violet protagonists with DLC stars Ogerpon (with Florian / male) and Terapagos (with Juliana / female).
- Pokemon Cafe Remix will feature starter Pokemon with anniversary outfits.
- Missions for Mew in Pokemon Sleep will be available tonight.
- In addition to the Kanto legendary birds in Pokemon Unite, the final evolutions of the Gold and Silver starters (Meganium, Typhlosion, Feraligatr) will join later in the year.