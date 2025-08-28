Borderlands 4 Delayed Indefinitely From October 3 Date

We're not SAYING this is an Aliens: Colonial Marines situation, but...

One of the year's most controversial releases has had its late Switch 2 release delayed - indefinitely.

A post on official Borderlands social media accounts a short time ago has announced that the Switch 2 release of Borderlands 4, originally planned for a week from Friday (October 3), has been delayed indefinitely. The post cites a need for additional polish and a delayed implementation of cross-platform saves for the delay, and any digital preorders for the game which would have charged on Friday (September 26) will be cancelled.

The PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series releases of Borderlands 4 earlier this month have seen multiple issues of memory leaks, unintended instant kill builds, and numerous movement glitches (developer Gearbox is investigating). The issues are especially pronounced on PC, with game director and Medieval Times enthusiast Randy Pitchford advising PC players to reboot the game every 30 - 60 minutes and performing other social media technical support.