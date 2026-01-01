Splatoon 3 To Receive Update With New Features On January 29

Aura farming is now legitimate Splatoon 3 tech.
Splatoon 3 has been transferred to a better hospital where its condition has been upgraded to "alive".
The version 11 upgrade to the 2022 splatter will be out on Thursday (possibly Wednesday in North America), according to the overview on Nintendo Today. Among the additions:
- Enemy health will now be visible
- Defeating a group of enemies quickly will unlock "Flow Aura" which will provide stat buffs for 30 seconds
- Hit boxes will be adjusted with short-range weapons having bigger boxes
- Stealth Jump kit will have a longer hang time for Super Jumps in order to prevent being jumped upon landing