Four New Nintendo Switch 2 Editions Announced For 3rd Party Games Including Stardew Valley

Now you can GameShare the labor load.
A segment in today's Nintendo Direct included four third party games that will all receive Switch 2 Edition releases in the next several months.
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be one of the first to get the upgrade in fall, with no cost for owners of the Switch version. The action RPG in the Ripken-esque manga and anime franchise will allow even more to fall at the hands (and otherwise) of the Straw Hats.
- Also due in fall is a Switch 2 Edition for Stardew Valley, which will offer a free upgrade for Switch owners. The new edition will add mouse control and GameShare support, as well as four player splitscreen and eight player online co-op.
- Overcooked 2's Switch 2 edition will be available this holiday season, and is set to run at 4k resolution/60 frames per second on Switch 2 plus support GameShare and camera support. An exclusive chef will also be given to Switch 2 owners.
- Human Fall Flat will receive its upgrade in spring 2026, adding camera and GameShare play to the existing package.