Danganronpa 2x2 Brings Double Thrills, Chills, And Kills In 2026

Maybe this one will finally solve the mystery of The Funhouse. (If you know, you know.)

It's not often that the second game in a trilogy gets remade before the first, but Danganronpa is taking a shot at it.

Danganronpa 2x2 will be available on both Switch 2 and Switch in 2026, and features a full remake of the original adventure game alongside a "what if" story that will change the murderers and their victims from the original.

The second story will feature some of the original writing staff from Danganronpa who previously left Spike Chunsoft, and have a lot of explaining to do.