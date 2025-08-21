Major Square Enix RPG Series Roll Sevens On Switch 2 In 2026

One of which is still an RPG, and the other is a Kingdom Hearts.

Square Enix is going to drop two Game 7s in three weeks early next year.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Integrade received a January 22 release date in the Nintendo Direct today, and the game is now available for preorder with a download code for the digital release of the original game on Switch included as a launch incentive. As part of the announcement, it was also announced that the full FF7 remake trilogy - Remake, 2024's Rebirth, and the unnamed 3rd title - will be available on Switch 2.

Shortly after that, Square confirmed a rumored remake of Dragon Quest VII for the game's 25th anniversary; it will be available on February 5 worldwide for both Switch 2 and Switch. It was previously remade for the 3DS, and released in North America for the 15th anniversary in 2016.