Age Of Imprisonment Unleashes On November 2

And not a single Link to be found.

It has been confirmed that winter will be coming earlier than most anticipated.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, the Tears of the Kingdom-themed action RPG (musou) announced previously for a winter release, received its release date today; the slaughter of mooks in their millions will commence November 2.

Gameplay was shown for the first time, as well as confirmation that Zelda (of the Tears of the Kingdom time period) travels back in time to attempt to stop a calamity with the original Champions.