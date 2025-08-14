Newest Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Is Mega Malamar

Nice to see the Kalos region gettiALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOSQUID

Pokemon Legends: Z-A might have a Mega mind control problem.

Following a preview video last week, a video has been posted confirming that Malamar will receive a Mega evolution in Legends: Z-A. The Mega Eovlution apparently unlocks additional hypnotic powers.

The new Mega makes Malamar slimmer and adds more colors to its existing palette. A gameplay trailer has also been released, showing it forcing a trainer to switch their Pokemon and stunning the replacement before attacking multiple times.