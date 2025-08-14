Next Nintendo Direct To Air September 12

Been a while since we had one of these on a Friday.

Nintendo is ready to bring us news Directly again.

A Nintendo Direct has appeared in the Nintendo Today app that will air on Friday (September 12) at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT, 1300 UTC, and 10:30 in Newfoundland. The length and scope are currently unknown.

A Direct on a Friday is unusual for Nintendo, but the timing does put it to midnight on September 13 in Japan, which would be the exact 40th anniversary of the release of Super Mario Bros.

UPDATE 9:05am ET: The Direct page is now live and the description indicates "60 minutes on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games".