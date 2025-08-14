We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Next Nintendo Direct To Air September 12

by Donald Theriault - September 10, 2025, 8:48 am EDT
Total comments: 6 Source: Nintendo Today

Been a while since we had one of these on a Friday.

Nintendo is ready to bring us news Directly again.

A Nintendo Direct has appeared in the Nintendo Today app that will air on Friday (September 12) at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT, 1300 UTC, and 10:30 in Newfoundland. The length and scope are currently unknown.

A Direct on a Friday is unusual for Nintendo, but the timing does put it to midnight on September 13 in Japan, which would be the exact 40th anniversary of the release of Super Mario Bros.

UPDATE 9:05am ET: The Direct page is now live and the description indicates "60 minutes on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games".

Talkback

broodwars14 hours ago

You have to imagine this is Prime 4's last chance to be a 2025 game.

As for anything else they could show, I don't care about Pokemon anymore and I'm somewhat ambivalent about the usual faces that could show up here. Switch 2 is my Switch 1 machine with better performance so far.

M.K.Ultra13 hours ago

So the rumours were true  :o
I would like a release date for Metroid Prime 4 as that is my next Switch 2 game as of now.
I would also be stoked to hear about a new Fire Emblem.

Ian Sane11 hours ago

If we don't get a release date for Metroid Prime 4 this time I'm going to... well I guess I won't not buy the game because my whole reason for caring is from wanting to play it.  And I'm not going to stop buying Switch 1 games.  I could refuse to buy a Switch 2 but I'm sort of already doing that, not really out of a principle but just a lack of justification for the price tag.

Okay, so there is really nothing I'm willing to do to Nintendo.  But I'll be very mad and will badmouth them on the internet, uh, so there!

CaterkillerMatthew Osborne, Contributing Writer9 hours ago

I've found myself in an interesting position since Bananza was announced. I've been waiting so many years for a 3D DK follow up, it has been my number 1 wish since the last days of Space World, E3 and since Directs began. Ridley in Smash was another one of my Jr High wishes finally come true.

So with that said, I just find myself not caring quite as much when Directs get announced. Don't get me wrong, I'm there minute one during every stream but I am coasting on fulfilled dreams right now.

I could go for some Bananza Downloadable Kongtent. But the game is still so fresh I really could wait a good while for that.

I suppose my biggest wishes now are Dixie Kong in Smash, Sonic getting its act together, Star Fox getting its act together, F-Zero, 3rd person Metroid and 3D Yoshi.

I know im going to love Zelda, Prime and Mario. Can't wait to see them but they've never felt like straight up winning the lottery when they come around.

Anyone else find themselves in an odd state of contentment?

@IANSANE - You don’t want to try Donkey Kong? Or have you yet? It’s such a good game and while I don’t know your tastes any longer I think you would absolutely love it. Phooey on that 8.5! That game is a solid 9.99999999 all the way around! And I don’t just say this as Donkey Kong nutcase, it is really a great game!

Ian Sane9 hours ago

Quote from: Caterkiller

@IANSANE - You don’t want to try Donkey Kong? Or have you yet? It’s such a good game and while I don’t know your tastes any longer I think you would absolutely love it. Phooey on that 8.5! That game is a solid 9.99999999 all the way around! And I don’t just say this as Donkey Kong nutcase, it is really a great game!

It looks like a great game but getting a Switch 2 and a copy of the game would cost me $730 CAD.  With the Switch 1 still getting lots of support and the Switch 2 lineup being pretty thin I can't justify that price.  I need multiple games that I can't get on the Switch 1 and a price cut for both the system and games in my country would help a lot too.  I might need a stronger Canadian dollar to get the second part.

Adrock5 hours ago

I like these Nintendo Directs, but I’m not buying any of those games on release day. Still nice to see new games.

For this holiday season, I’m kind of just hoping for a sale of both Breath of the Rain and Tears of the Kingdom so I can take advantage of the improved Switch 2 performance.

Quote from: Ian

I need multiple games that I can't get on the Switch 1 and a price cut for both the system and games in my country would help a lot too.

https://i.ibb.co/3mXvWFv6/IMG-2898.gif

For first party Nintendo games, usually like 20% on eShop then whatever you can get at other stores for physical games. The console price isn’t dropping though. After eight and a half years, Nintendo Switch 1 is still rocking its launch price which is wild.

PS5 just got another price hike so I’m probably out on that. Help me, Valve Fremont. You’re my only hope.

EDIT: LOL, I spelled “Fremont” wrong. 🤦‍♀️

