Panzer Dragoon II Zwei Remake Re-emerges For TGS

Somehow, Panzer Dragoon II Zwei Remake returned.

After last being mentioned way back in 2021, Forever Entertainment's Panzer Dragon II Zwei Remake has made a surprise return for this year's Tokyo Game Show. A playable demo will be available at the event. This will be the first time this remake has been playable. Alongside the announcement came a selection of new screenshots which are the first official look we've had at this remake. We also now have a price set at $24.99.

Forever Entertainment previously published a remake of the original Panzer Dragoon on Nintendo Switch back in 2020 which we gave a 7.5/10 in our review.

Panzer Dragoon II Zwei Remake is set to release on Nintendo Switch, Steam, GOG, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S but no official release date has been announced at this time.