Hollow Knight Silksong Special Presentation To Air Thursday

At which point the sign can finally rest.

After a protracted development, an appearance at the last E3, and more begging in Indie World social posts than should be allowed by law, we may FINALLY have news on Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Team Cherry have posted a video on their YouTube channel that will go live on Thursday (August 21) at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has also teased a story to launch around that time about what has caused the seven year development time for the sequel to the beloved 2018 exploration platformer, meaning a release date may be imminent.

Silksong was featured in Nintendo's booth at E3 2019 (next to the now-shuttered live service game Dauntless) and has largely gone silent since, apart from announcing a Switch 2 version on April 2 and a deal for Microsoft's GamePass. It has also featured heavily in the marketing for an upcoming Xbox-branded handheld from ASUS.