A Geoff Keighley show with a Bubsy announcement is the most on-brand thing you can imagine.
The last Western trade show standing, Gamescom held a "kickoff" show tonight EU time with some new announcements for both Switch 2 and the original.
- A new trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn (Sept 5, Switch 2) ran.
- DotEmu published and Guard Crush Games developed "rogue-'em-up" Absolum will be available on October 9 for Switch.
- >li>It's Sonic's 30th anniversary and he's engaging in a mutual crossover with Pac-Man: Pac-Man and the ghosts will be DLC for Sonic Racing: Cross Worlds along with a themed course, while Sonic will return the favour as part of DLC for the Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac.
- The next remastered game from Nightdive Interactive will be Outlaws, a 1997 wild west FPS from LucasArts: the Switch will get the game and its "Handful of Missions" expansion in November.
- A major expansion for Cult of the Lamb called "Woolhaven" will be available in early 2026.
- Bitmap Bureau (Final Vendetta, 88 Heroes) have shown He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction, a 16-bit art styled side scrolling beat 'em up with co-op "coming soon" to Switch. A physical version will be available for preorder from Limited Run Games with at some yet-undetermined point in the future.
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight brings the man dressed like a bat's rogues gallery to Switch 2 in brick form next year.
- Fabraz (Demon Turf) is the latest company forced to attempt to make chicken salad out of Bubsy the Bobcat with the announcement of Bubsy 4D (Switch 2 and Switch): no release date was given, but it appears an option will exist to use a "Bubsy 3D" mode as an upgrade.
- Machine Games's lastest Nazi-punching simulator Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will come to Switch 2 in 2026.