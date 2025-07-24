Shenmue Series To Debut On Nintendo Systems With Enhanced Version Of Third Game

The Dreamcast, independent Sega, crowdfunding for AAA games... Everything Ryo touches dies.

Everything coming to Switch apparently includes Lucky Hit.

Publisher/distributor ININ Games have announced that an enhanced version of 2019's Shenmue III would release on a version of the Switch alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series releases. No date was given but more details are expected at this week's Gamescom event.

The Shenmue series was an early example of both an open world game and in the case of the original, a game with a Hollywood budget: the original game for Dreamcast was reported to have a $70m budget. After the sequel released on Dreamcast and the original Xbox, the third game in the series had a crowdfunding campaign announced at Sony's E3 2015 "Conference of Dreams" (also having first announcements of Final Fantasy VII Remake and The Last Guardian) which raised a million dollars in one night.