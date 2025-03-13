Gamecube Games on NSO to Feature CRT Filter

The Switch 2's most exciting new feature!

During today's Nintendo Treehouse live, Nintendo staff showed off the Gamecube titles coming to Nintendo Switch Online on Switch 2. When they briefly opened the options menu, we spotted an optional CRT filter. This is significant as the only other 3D system currently on NSO, the Nintendo 64, does not offer a CRT filter.

It will be interesting to see if the filter scales to the updated 900p resolution, or if it drops the resolution to more accurately represent the original output in CRT mode. It also draws into question if perhaps the Nintendo 64 games on NSO may also be updated to receive a CRT filter in the future.