GameChat Linked to Switch 2 C-Button, Webcam announced

by Adam Abou-Nasr - April 2, 2025, 9:32 am EDT
"C" is for GameChat.

The mysterious C-button on the Switch 2 JoyCon launches GameChat, Nintendo announced in today's Direct.

GameChat uses a noise-cancelling mic on top of the system, even when docked. Chat members appear at the bottom of the screen under a slightly shrunken game window. Players do not need to be playing the same game and can stream their screens to each other.

With a Switch 2 Camera, a webcam launching alongside the system, players can stream their face over their gameplay with the background automatically removed. Some games, such as an upgraded Mario Party Jamboree, can replace a player's in-game icon with a live facecam.

An active Nintendo Switch Online account is required, and players with Parental Controls must request permission to join each voice chat. Nintendo Switch Online GameChat will have a free trial until March 31, 2026.

