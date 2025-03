It's happening!

During today's Humble Games showcase, Kyoto based developer Chuhai Labs announced their new game Wild Blue. The game is an on-rail's shooter taking heavy influence from the original Super Nintendo Star Fox. Chuhai Labs is run by Giles Goddard, one of several Argonaut employees who were brought to Japan to develop Star Fox. No platforms beyond PC or a release date have been announced so far, but we'll be keeping an eye out.

You can find out more on the game's Steam page.