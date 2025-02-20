Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom Development Teams Acquired By Mobile Publisher Scopely

The team is staying intact, so let's hope for a lot of brakes being thrown.

One of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company's major partners has been acquired.

As was originally rumored last month, Niantic has sold their gaming division to Scopely, publishers of Monopoly Go and owners of Marvel Strike Force. Financial terms were not made public but the rumored acquisition price was US$3.5b.

The division that handles Pokemon Go is remaining intact, according to the announcement by Pokemon Go team lead Ed Wu. Niantic and The Pokemon Company announced the mobile "real world" collecting game in 2015 and launched it as a worldwide phenomenon a year later, while in 2021 Niantic also partnered with Nintendo for Pikmin Bloom - a similar real world exploration game.

Scopely is an American-based company that was acquired by the Saudi Arabia-backed Savvy Games Group - also one of Nintendo's largest external shareholders - in 2023.