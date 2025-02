We're not going into a RFN recording straight after - right, James?

There is nowhere where the Switch 2 Direct could be considered an April Fool's joke.

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 Direct on April 2nd will air at 9 a.m. Eastern, 6 a.m. Pacific, 3 p.m. Central European time, and 11:00 Japan Standard Time. A total time was not provided.

For comparison, the comparable Switch event - the last live Nintendo press event - was held at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan at 11 p.m. ET.