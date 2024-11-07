Donkey Kong Land III Finishes Game Boy NSO Fight

This Kong expansion really should have been all in one shot, y'know?

It's three weeks, four simians for the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy library.

As has happened the last two weeks with its predecessors, Donkey Kong Land III is now available in the Game Boy library. The 1997 release was the third in a series of bespoke Game Boy adaptations of the Donkey Kong Country series, Land III sees Dixie and Kiddy Kong set out to find the "Lost World" before K. Rool, Donkey Kong, and/or Diddy Kong can.

Land III is one of the few times Donkey Kong is not playable or required to be rescued in his own eponymous series, and deviates more from the SNES Country 3 than the two previous games did.

The Japanese version of the app received the 2000 Game Boy Color re-release (a regional exclusive) instead of the Game Boy version.