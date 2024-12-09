Episode 904: Bi-Force Warriors

The prequel that you weren't ready for.

This week, Jon returns - ignorant of the previous episode's shenanigans at his expense. Guillaume starts New Business with Tetris Party and Alien Storm (00:01:53) and spends the bulk of his time describing Inscryption (00:09:14). James got Arc Systems Works' KILL la KILL -IF during the Black Friday sale for ONE DOLLAR. It's a weird anime arena fighter, telling the side story of very naked titular anime (00:22:57). Jon bought a PlayStation VR2 (00:34:25) on sale, and also played a bit of Castlevania: Dominus Collection (00:50:19). Greg closes New Business with an update on Mario and Luigi: Brothership (00:54:51).

After a break, we tackle a couple Listener Mail. This week we're asked what can Metroid Prime 4 do to be a true capstone of the lessons of Switch (01:10:42) and what we would play if sentenced to a cabin in the wilderness together (01:35:52). Murder, most likely. You can send your hypotheticals here.