Episode 904: Bi-Force Warriors

The prequel that you weren't ready for.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
This week, Jon returns - ignorant of the previous episode's shenanigans at his expense. Guillaume starts New Business with Tetris Party and Alien Storm (00:01:53) and spends the bulk of his time describing Inscryption (00:09:14). James got Arc Systems Works' KILL la KILL -IF during the Black Friday sale for ONE DOLLAR. It's a weird anime arena fighter, telling the side story of very naked titular anime (00:22:57). Jon bought a PlayStation VR2 (00:34:25) on sale, and also played a bit of Castlevania: Dominus Collection (00:50:19). Greg closes New Business with an update on Mario and Luigi: Brothership (00:54:51).
After a break, we tackle a couple Listener Mail. This week we're asked what can Metroid Prime 4 do to be a true capstone of the lessons of Switch (01:10:42) and what we would play if sentenced to a cabin in the wilderness together (01:35:52). Murder, most likely. You can send your hypotheticals here.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Fear of the Heavens" from Secret of Mana. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.