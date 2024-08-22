New Carmen Sandiego Adventure Game Announced, Features First Playable Appearance Of Title Character

Still awaiting word on a Rockapella soundtrack or a speedrun challenge in Africa.

In 2025, Switch owners will get to sneak around the world from Kiev to Carolina.

Nintendo of America's YouTube channel has uploaded a trailer for a new adventure game based on the Carmen Sandiego franchise, scheduled for launch next year. Although the series has existed since the 1980s, this game will mark the first time the titular thief is a playable character; the game is based on a 2018 - 21 Netflix animated series.

Carmen Sandiego was originally the title character in a series of educational computer and console games (including NES releases) involving chasing the thief and her henchfolk around the world, through time, or through the United States. The series spawned a prior animated series before the Netflix show, as well as two different game shows based on geography ("Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?") and history ("Where in Time is Carmen Sandiego?").