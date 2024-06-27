Nintendo To Release Modified Joy-Con Charging Grip That Supports NES Controllers

The only surprise here might be the release date.

If your Joy-Con charging grip is about to give up the ghost after seven years, Nintendo will have you covered in a few months.

A new version of the optional Switch accessory will be available on October 17 (the same day as Super Mario Party Jamboree). The new grip will maintain the USB support of the original, but can also adopt different positions (vertical or flat) and eliminates the side pieces present on the original model.

The removal of the side pieces allows the grip to also charge the NES controllers available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The announcement coincides with today's release of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, as well as a sale on the controllers from Nintendo's online store.