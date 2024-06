Start the new year off with some expanded Kong.

Metroid Prime 4 wasn't the only Retro-developed game to make an appearance in the Nintendo Direct.

A remake of the 2010 Wii title Donkey Kong Country Returns was confirmed in today's Direct for launch on January 16, 2025. Single Joy-Con co-op will be included in the game, alongside remastering of levels added to the game for its 2014 re-release on the 3DS.