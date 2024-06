Yes folks, we got proof of life.

Metroid Prime 4 is going to go even farther beyond.

The final announcement was the first gameplay reveal for Metroid Prime 4, now subtitled "Beyond" and announced for a 2025 release. This is the first appearance of the game since development was rebooted in January 2019 and handed over to Retro Studios, after only being previously shown as a "4" logo at E3 2017 ahead of the announcement of Metroid: Samus Returns for 3DS at Treehouse Live.