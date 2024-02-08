Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Unplayable Due To Apparent Leap Day Glitch

The patch will be out tomorrow, and not needed until 2028.

If you're hoping to get your Breaking Free or One Winged Angel on in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line today, you'll need to do some clock fixing first.

An error first spotted by Vooks and confirmed with both the Switch and PlayStation versions of last February's rhythm release has it going to either a blank or loading screen when booted. The only fix for this is to change the date in Settings to anything but February 29.

The issue has also been observed with some EA Sports titles (including EA Sports WRC) on other consoles.