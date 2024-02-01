New Super Monkey Ball Game Adds 16 Player Online, Available Early Summer

Probably closer than "AAA Crazy Taxi" to being that super game Sega's always going on about.

Sega's continued efforts to go from chimpan-a to chimpanzee will bear fruit again this year.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is the latest entry in the puzzle/racing franchise, and will release on the Switch June 25. AiAi and their simian siblings will have new moves, including a Sonic the Hedgehog-style "spin dash", as they traverse more than 200 stages.

The game's online mode will also support up to 16 players on the course at once.