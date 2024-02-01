We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Super Monkey Ball Game Adds 16 Player Online, Available Early Summer

by Donald Theriault - February 21, 2024, 6:46 pm EST
Source: Nintendo Direct

Probably closer than "AAA Crazy Taxi" to being that super game Sega's always going on about.

Sega's continued efforts to go from chimpan-a to chimpanzee will bear fruit again this year.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is the latest entry in the puzzle/racing franchise, and will release on the Switch June 25. AiAi and their simian siblings will have new moves, including a Sonic the Hedgehog-style "spin dash", as they traverse more than 200 stages.

The game's online mode will also support up to 16 players on the course at once.

