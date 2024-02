Atlus is going to keep cranking it out.

The blasted world of Tokyo appears to be getting a remix.

During the Partner Showcase, a side story of Shin Megami Tensei V (2021) was revealed. Known as Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, it will release on June 21.

The trailer shows what appears to be a female playable character in addition to the Nahobino.