Sega Announces Sonic Generations Remaster With Added Shadow The Hedgehog Content

They added a worse character instead of the 3DS content. Thanks, Sega.

It's Sonic's 30th anniversary, and they're dipping back to his 20th for the blue blur's latest release.

During a PlayStation presentation today, Sega revealed Sonic X Shadow Generations, a remastered version of the 2011 console versions (PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360) of Sonc Generations. Although the title originally included "Classic" Sonic as well as the then-modern interpretation of Sega's chief export, the 2024 remake will include a Shadow the Hedgehog-specific story campaign.

Sega has confirmed the game will release on the "Nintendo Switch family of systems", but did not mention if any content from the bespoke 3DS version would be included.