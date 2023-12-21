New Mario Vs Donkey Kong Trailer Reveals New Levels And Features

Not just an excuse to not add the base game to the Expansion Pack.

Nintendo has revealed new details on next month's Mario vs Donkey Kong remaster, including some brand new modes and content.

The trailer promises over "130" stages, including a pair of new worlds later confirmed as "Merry Mini-Land" and "Slippery Summit" with new obstacles and puzzles also involved. A two player (local) co-op mode with an optional Toad and enhanced difficulty options are also available, alongside a Time Attack mode.

A Casual mode will also be available in this release, in which failing returns Mario to the start of the stage to try again immediately; it promises "a few do-overs".

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is still slated for launch on February 16.