Last Super Smash Bros Ultimate Amiibo Launches February 16, Anniversary Spirit Event Announced

Noah and Mio will end up being the penultimate set of Amiibo for now.

Sora - the last Amiibo in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate family - has been confirmed for a release on February 16, 2024. The release will coincide with the launch of the Mario vs Donkey Kong Switch remake.

The announcement coincides with the fifth anniversary of the original release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a separate announcement from game director Masahiro Sakurai has also confirmed that a 5th anniversary Spirit event will be held with 5x the SP earned and five new spirits.