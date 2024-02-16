Last Super Smash Bros Ultimate Amiibo Launches February 16, Anniversary Spirit Event Announced

And the last relevant Amiibo overall is January 19, as a reminder.
Noah and Mio will end up being the penultimate set of Amiibo for now.
Sora - the last Amiibo in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate family - has been confirmed for a release on February 16, 2024. The release will coincide with the launch of the Mario vs Donkey Kong Switch remake.
The #SmashBros #amiibo of Sora will be released on 2/16/2024! #KingdomHearts pic.twitter.com/y3zdbaLplz— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 7, 2023
The announcement coincides with the fifth anniversary of the original release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a separate announcement from game director Masahiro Sakurai has also confirmed that a 5th anniversary Spirit event will be held with 5x the SP earned and five new spirits.