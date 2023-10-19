Nintendo Investor Presentation News: Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sales, Mario Movie Attendance, Switch Software

Wonder didn't come out as hard as Tears, but the holiday bump means we could have a new fiscal opening quarter champ.
Nintendo is holding an investor meeting tonight following their second quarter results, and some items have emerged from the meeting notes:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the fastest selling Super Mario game in this century (or as long as Nintendo has tracked sell-through); through its first two weeks of sale, it has sold 4.3m units to consumers. A shipment number (to retail + digital sales) was not provided.
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie - which was announced to have a box office take of US$1.361bn and total paid attendance of 169.84m tickets sold - has also generated 1.3x year over year increases in the sale of Mario games, and a 1.4x in the number of users of Super Mario Run and Mario Kart Tour.
- Pikmin 4 sell-through as of October 31 was more than 2.5m copies; its opening quarter shipped 2.61m copies.
- Following the success of this past September's Nintendo Live show in Seattle, the show will run in Tokyo this January with further 2024 stops in Taipei, Hong Kong, and South Korea (Seoul).
- Updated figures were given for Nintendo accounts in general (more than 330m) and Nintendo Switch Online (38m).