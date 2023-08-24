We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Dates And Windows Given For Five Amiibo Including Final Smash Ultimate One

by Donald Theriault - September 14, 2023, 11:20 am EDT
The last Smash Ultimate amiibo comes with a bottle of aspirin and a plot novel from his home series. (Or it should.)

The Nintendo Direct featured launch dates for four previously announced Amiibo as well as confirmation of the existence of a fifth.

  • The Tears of the Kingdom duo of Zelda and Ganondorf will be available on November 3
  • Noah and Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will follow on January 19
  • The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo - Sora - will be released sometime in 2024, roughly two and a half years after the character's release in the second Fighter's Pass.
