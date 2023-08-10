Switch Version Of Classic Real-Time Strategy Game Company Of Heroes Announced, Launching In Autumn

I think I'd rather have this than Starcraft 64 on NSO, but I'm alone there.

For the first time ever, one of the most popular real time strategy games is coming to a Nintendo console - or any console.

A remastered version of 2006's seminal WWII strategy game Company of Heroes has been announced for Switch by developer Feral Interactive; it will launch this autumn as the Company of Heroes Collection as it will include the base game as well as its expansions "Opposing Fronts" and "Tales of Valor".

The realistic strategy game was developed by Relic Entertainment (now owned by Sega) and was published by the previous iteration of THQ; infamously, it was also the first game to be published on the magazine-killing "Games For Windows" initiative. A version of the game was released for Apple's iPad in late 2020.