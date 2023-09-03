Episode 838: More Like Self-Sabotage

Much like this show...

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week we start by reviewing the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct. Honestly, it showed more than we needed to see, but we did get info about Nintendo and more of their weird online stuff. 15 minute direct? Hour long segment. RFN Magic.

After a break, we take on New Business. Guillaume is playing Sea of Stars, and while some reviews are glowing, he isn't feeling the magic. He's also playing the Dimension Shellshock DLC of TMNT Shredder's Revenge, but the expectation that you would play this fresh on the heels of the main game are causing some struggles. Jon finally finished Cyberpunk 2077, also in anticipation of upcoming DLC, and paid for the privilege of getting to play Starfield a few days early - so he could talk about it with you. James completed the first "game" in .hack//G.U. Last Recode, and can now explain the experience of moving between titles in what was an anthology series. Lastly, Greg is has been playing Excitebike 64 - a very late N64 game, now available on the Nintendo Switch Online with Expansion. He also finally got around to Kirby Star Allies.

As always, email us, please.