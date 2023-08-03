Skater XL Finally Lands Switch Release In December

A delayed 900, so delayed it could be called Metroid Prime 4.

2023 appears to be the year of the long-delayed indie game finally coming out, and a game thought lost from 2019 is finally coming.

Skater XL, originally announced for Switch release in the August 2019 Indie World show for a "2020" release, will finally release on Switch December 5. It was previously released on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in late 2018.

The Switch version is claiming running at 60 frames per second, as well as a "huge mod catalogue" and online play.