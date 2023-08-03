Creator Of Denuvo DRM Solution Announces Now Officially Available As Middleware For Switch Games

So now the products of the eShop's enshittification will probably crash more often too.

One of the more notorious digital rights management solutions on PCs is reportedly now officially available for developers to use on Switch.

Originally announced as working on Switch roughly a year ago, the Denuvo system is now available on the Nintendo Development Portal as a middleware according to its developer Irdeto. The purpose of the software running on Switch is reportedly to counteract Switch games running on PC/Steam Deck based emulators "during the game launch window, which is the most important period for monetization".

As the DRM was only made available very recently, it is not known which future games will take advantage of this protection, nor if it will affect performance the same way it has when used on PC games.