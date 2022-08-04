Denuvo DRM Solution Announces Switch-Specific Version

One suspects it'll be about as effective as a YouTube subscription box.

After multiple reports about running Switch games on PC, a major name in PC game DRM has announced Switch "support".

The Denuvo DRM frequently seen on PC games has been adapted to the Switch successfully, according to its creator Irdeto. The company claims more than a thousand PC titles use the digital rights management software to prevent piracy, with the aim of preventing multiplatform games with Switch releases being used as a workaround.

Although Irdeto claims the software has "no impact on the gaming experience", the software on PC has been found to lower performance - in some cases, significantly.