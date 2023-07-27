Sonic Superstars Going Head-To-Head WIth Super Mario Wonder, Frontiers Receiving Update

If this was 1993, I'm pretty sure someone's head would explode at retail.

It's Sonic's 30th anniversary, and Sega is paying tribute to Logan's Run with it.

During the GamesCom Opening Night Live show, Sonic Superstars - the side-scrolling 4 player co-op Sonic game announced this summer - was confirmed for launch on October 17. This puts it squarely in the sights of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which launches on the following Friday. Drop-in-and-out local co-op as well as a battle mode (4 players local, 8 online) was also shown.

A content update for the embattled Sonic Frontiers will launch on September 28, including new stages and the ability to play as Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose.