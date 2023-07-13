Pokemon Presents To Air August 8

That is a LOT of time for sleeping.

The next video event of note is the largest Pokemon Presents possibly ever.

The Pokemon Company have announced the bi-annual Pokemon Presents event will air on Tuesday (August 8) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. It will run for 35 minutes.

Although the focus will likely be on the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, the 2023 World Pokemon Championships will be happening that weekend and there will undoubtedly be other announcements in the mobile and other entertainment realms.