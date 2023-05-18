We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

New Just Dance Revealed Among Other Games At Ubisoft Presentation

by Donald Theriault - June 12, 2023, 1:59 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Ubisoft

Amazingly, James Cameron's chat was held to 0.01 Avatars this year.

Ubisoft's latest Ubisoft Forward presentation contained a few items of note for Switch owners.

  • After a tribute to the series being treated as an Olympic sport for some reason, Ubisoft confirmed Just Dance 2024 would be available on 10/24 - October 24. The soundtrack will include the late Whitney Houston, as well as Bad Bunny and Miley Cyrus.
  • As part of a content reel, DLC plans for Mario + Rabbids included a new planet "soon" and the Rayman DLC by the end of 2023: the game is presently 50% off on the eShop as part of a larger Nintendo digital sale.
  • A new trailer was shown for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, along with commentated gameplay for the January 18 release that confirms the modern time-powers would return, as well as combo-based combat.
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement