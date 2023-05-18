New Just Dance Revealed Among Other Games At Ubisoft Presentation

Amazingly, James Cameron's chat was held to 0.01 Avatars this year.
Ubisoft's latest Ubisoft Forward presentation contained a few items of note for Switch owners.
- After a tribute to the series being treated as an Olympic sport for some reason, Ubisoft confirmed Just Dance 2024 would be available on 10/24 - October 24. The soundtrack will include the late Whitney Houston, as well as Bad Bunny and Miley Cyrus.
- As part of a content reel, DLC plans for Mario + Rabbids included a new planet "soon" and the Rayman DLC by the end of 2023: the game is presently 50% off on the eShop as part of a larger Nintendo digital sale.
- A new trailer was shown for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, along with commentated gameplay for the January 18 release that confirms the modern time-powers would return, as well as combo-based combat.