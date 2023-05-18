More Than 30 Switch Games Detailed Across Future Of Play, Wholesome Direct, And Future Games Show

The news desk needs a minute to collect itself...

The Saturday of the Summer of Too Many Game Shows has featured dozens of new Switch announcements and updates. In rough chronological order:

Future of Play Expo

"Cute and dark Metroidvania" Rune Fencer Illyia was the first game of the day for Switch, with a note of "Coming soon".

Although not listed for Switch in the initial trailer, narrative adventure Psychroma is also coming soon. The adventure stars a "digital medium" who has to piece together scattered memories.

Turn based time loop RPG In Stars and Time will be out later this year, and aired a trailer showing off a rock/paper/scissors battle system including the ability for party members who would be ineffective to pass their turn to another party member.

During a sizzle reel, Shashingo: Learn Japanese With Photos was confirmed for release later this year.

Future Games Show

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward will land on July 20.

Puzzles for Clef, a puzzle game developed in Ukraine, will follow for its PC launch on July 27 with Switch launch later this year.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical added console releases including Switch and will be available on August 3.

Self-professed "caRPG" Resistor will be available "soon".

Team17 also revealed that the misadventures of moving will return soon in Moving Out 2.

Previously only available through Netflix's gaming app, adventure title Highwater will be available this summer.

Dinosaur farming sim Paleo Pines will hatch on September 26.

Side scrolling "Soulslike" The Last Faith will release on Switch (following an announcement for everything else at the same show last year) and will be available in the fall.

Laika: Aged Through Blood puts "Metroidvanias" on motorcycles later this year.

Head Bangers: Rhythm Royale is jamming on Switch later this year.

The previously announced SteamWorld Build - a city builder in the SteamWorld universe - confirmed it would be available on Switch when it launches later this year.

Ruffy and the Riverside - a cel-shaded 3D platformer which involves "swapping" environmental features, will be out "when it's ready" but is targeting a winter launch.

Wholesome Direct

More details about the game can be found on the show's website as it contained roughly two dozen games directly confirmed for Switch (and a further dozen or so confirmed for "consoles" which may or may not include Switch).