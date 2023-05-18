More Than 30 Switch Games Detailed Across Future Of Play, Wholesome Direct, And Future Games Show

The news desk needs a minute to collect itself...
The Saturday of the Summer of Too Many Game Shows has featured dozens of new Switch announcements and updates. In rough chronological order:
Future of Play Expo
- "Cute and dark Metroidvania" Rune Fencer Illyia was the first game of the day for Switch, with a note of "Coming soon".
- Although not listed for Switch in the initial trailer, narrative adventure Psychroma is also coming soon. The adventure stars a "digital medium" who has to piece together scattered memories.
- Turn based time loop RPG In Stars and Time will be out later this year, and aired a trailer showing off a rock/paper/scissors battle system including the ability for party members who would be ineffective to pass their turn to another party member.
- During a sizzle reel, Shashingo: Learn Japanese With Photos was confirmed for release later this year.
Future Games Show
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward will land on July 20.
- Puzzles for Clef, a puzzle game developed in Ukraine, will follow for its PC launch on July 27 with Switch launch later this year.
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical added console releases including Switch and will be available on August 3.
- Self-professed "caRPG" Resistor will be available "soon".
- Team17 also revealed that the misadventures of moving will return soon in Moving Out 2.
- Previously only available through Netflix's gaming app, adventure title Highwater will be available this summer.
- Dinosaur farming sim Paleo Pines will hatch on September 26.
- Side scrolling "Soulslike" The Last Faith will release on Switch (following an announcement for everything else at the same show last year) and will be available in the fall.
- Laika: Aged Through Blood puts "Metroidvanias" on motorcycles later this year.
- Head Bangers: Rhythm Royale is jamming on Switch later this year.
- The previously announced SteamWorld Build - a city builder in the SteamWorld universe - confirmed it would be available on Switch when it launches later this year.
- Ruffy and the Riverside - a cel-shaded 3D platformer which involves "swapping" environmental features, will be out "when it's ready" but is targeting a winter launch.
Wholesome Direct
More details about the game can be found on the show's website as it contained roughly two dozen games directly confirmed for Switch (and a further dozen or so confirmed for "consoles" which may or may not include Switch).
- A game shadowdropped during the presentation: Mushroom-based life sim Smushi: Come Home is now available on the eShop.
- The Fall of Porcupine, a long-teased adventure game, will finally land on Thursday.
- The previously announced "Cupboards and Drawers" DLC for A Little To The Left will be out on the 26th.
- Little Friends: Puppy Island is barking up a June 27 launch.
- Also shown for June 27 was Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, the remake of the classic farm RPG.
- Indian cooking game Venba has confirmed a July 31 launch.
- Forest exploration game Flutter Away will launch on August 3.
- Garden sim Garden Buddies will be available in the summer.
- During the "preshow" the release date for the long-awaited Mineko's Night Market was confirmed as September 26.
- Blacksmithing RPG While The Iron Is Hot will emerge in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Frogsong, an adventure game about a frog who has to defend their pond, will be available on Switch at a later date.
- Devolver Digital's ten-player co-op platformer (with randoms only) Karmazoo will be available later this year.
- Adventure platformer Everdeep Aurora is slated for launch next year.
- Two-world exploration game The Guardian of Nature has confirmed Switch launch.
- Previously PC-exclusive hydroponic farm sim Loftia has added a Switch version.
- The first Little Nemo game since the NES, Little Nemo: Guardians of Slumberland received a new trailer.
- New trailers were also shown for Athenian Rhapsody, Mirth Island, Toasterball, and Pizza Possum.