Final Wave Of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC Launching April 25, New Amiibo Details Released

Again, SOME of us haven't finished the base games yet!

We have details on the final wave of Xenoblade Chronicles 3's DLC, as well as some relevant Amiibo details.

Wave 4, titled "Future Redeemed", will be available on April 25 (NA time). It is a prequel to XC3 that will use characters from the three Xenoblades on Switch in one party, and gives new battle options including the dual-attacking "Unity Combo".

A further patch will be released to support the Pyra and Mythra Amiibo in the Smash series, which have been confirmed for a July 21 release. The Amiibo will unlock new skins for Noah's sword based on the respective Aegis swords, which will also be available to those without the Amiibo. Amiibo based on the party leaders of Xenoblade 3 - Noah and Mio - will be available later.