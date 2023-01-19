PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

Another Apple Arcade exclusive comes to Switch!

Having previously released as an Apple Arcade exclusive in 2020, PixelJunk Scrappers will be making its way to Nintendo Switch as PixelJunk Scrappers Delux later this year. Players take on the role of a team of trash collectors in a near-future, sci-fi setting. The Switch release will feature local and online multiplayer, as well as cross-play with other versions of the game (coming to PC, PS4, and PS5). PixelJunk Scrappers is one of the most recent entries in the PixelJunk series produced by Q-Games. The studio is also known by Nintendo fans for their work on the Star Fox series (Star Fox Command and Star Fox 64 3D) in addition to their extensive DSiWare library. They've previously released PixelJunk Monsters 2 and PixelJunk Eden 2 on Nintendo Switch.

Q-Games founder Dylan Cuthbert, also teased more news for PixelJunk in the near future:

"PixelJunk recently celebrated its 15th anniversary and I’m thrilled to be announcing a brand new experience for players on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. We’ve got big plans for 2023 and intend to celebrate the 15 year anniversary in style. There’s more PixelJunk news to come and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on.”